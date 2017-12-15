Woman jailed for stealing handbags during Cork Jazz Festival

Two women enjoying the Cork Jazz Festival on MacCurtain St had the upset of having their handbags containing mobile phones and cash stolen from them.

Judge Marie Keane described the crimes committed by Fionnuala Moloney, aged 40, of no fixed address, as particularly mean and sentenced her to three months in jail yesterday.

Moloney had 151 previous convictions, 55 of them for theft, Insp Gary McPolin said at Cork District Court.

The inspector said that, on October 30, a woman attending the festival at the Metropole Hotel put her handbag down beside her. Shortly before 6pm, the bag was taken. Moloney was found nearby with a number of items from the bag.

When taken to Mayfield Garda Station, she had a Marc Jacobs handbag. This has been stolen the previous day at Novecento restaurant on MacCurtain St. There was no CCTV of that incident.

The defendant pleaded guilty to theft of the bag at the Metropole and handling the stolen bag from the restaurant.

Only €100 was recovered. The judge agreed with Garda Paul Cogan’s suggestion that this should be split between the two injured parties.

Michael Quinlan, solicitor, said the defendant had ongoing psychiatric difficulties and she also suffered severely from addictions. He said she had been sober for three months.

The three-month sentence was backdated to October 31, when the defendant went into custody.