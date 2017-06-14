Woman in Boston triggered missing person alert here

A woman in Boston triggered a missing person alert here — and a Limerick pensioner, her father, was found in a car near Portlaoise, claiming he had been held captive for days by his son, a court has heard.

James O’Connor, aged 40, of Lord Edward St, Limerick, faces charges of false imprisonment of his father, Jimmy O’Connor, aged 70, of the same address, on dates between May 19 and June 2 and with stealing his credit union savings and pension money, totalling €8,150.

Darach McCarthy, defending, applied for bail before Judge Mary Larkin at Limerick District Court.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Brian Culbert said that on May 29, gardaí at Roxboro Rd station received a call from Jimmy O’Connor’s daughter, living in Boston, saying she could not make contact with him and was worried as he is on medication.

Det Culbert said gardaí in Portlaoise got a 999 call from a member of the public about an elderly man.

The report indicated this man was crying in a car and it is alleged he told the people who found him that he was being held against his will. On going to the location, gardaí met Jimmy O’Connor.

Det Culbert said he told gardaí he was being held captive and that €7,000 had been cleared from his credit union account by the accused, along with five weeks’ pension money.

Det Culbert said Mr O’Connor was wearing slippers and there was food and blankets in the car.

Det Culbert alleged that the accused is a chronic drug addict and dangerously unpredictable.

Judge Larkin granted bail on condition €4,000 in cash be lodged in court along with €2,000 surety. She also set down conditions which include a curfew. James O’Connor was remanded to the same court on June 27.