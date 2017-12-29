Woman fell off plane’s stairs, waited hour for ambulance

A woman who suffered several injuries, after falling from stairs while disembarking an aircraft at Cork Airport, had to wait on the ground for an hour for an ambulance.

An investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) , published yesterday, said that while the Airport Police and Fire Service (APFS) were on the scene immediately and monitoring the woman, it considered “an hour is a significant time for a person with potentially serious injuries to be lying on the ground at an international airport”.

The Hiqa-recommended response time for an ambulance for such patients is 19 minutes.

“However, management at Cork Airport informed the investigation that the ambulance response time for this particular accident was not in line with their experience, and that the normal response time is significantly shorter,” the AAIU said.

The incident occurred at 5.55pm on May 26, shortly after an ATR 72 turbo-prop aircraft, with 65 passengers, landed at Cork Airport, following a flight from Manchester.

The aircraft taxied to Stand 8 and parked. The weather was cold and wet.

During disembarkation, the woman fell from the top of the passenger stairs to the ground, suffering a broken shoulder, a badly bruised left knee and hip, and a head injury that has caused ongoing headaches and dizziness.

Given the extent of her injuries, the APFS decided not to move her until she was assessed by paramedics. They tried to make her comfortable and monitored her until the ambulance arrived, at 6.50pm.

In a statement to the AAIU afterwards, the passenger did not recall any trip or stumble which may have initiated the fall.

She said she was holding two pieces of hand luggage and was wearing deck-type shoes.

The aircraft stairs was inspected immediately after the incident and a maintenance engineer found no faults with the stairs and noted the non-slip covering was in a satisfactory condition.

Two AAIU inspectors also inspected the aircraft and found the stairs were serviceable, the handrails were functioning correctly, and the non-slip covering was in good condition.

The inspectors noted that there were hazard markings on the edge of each stair and on the handrails, and that the cabin crew issued a warning to passengers, before disembarkation to take care on the steps and to use the handrails.

The investigation unit did point out that, on a pro-rata basis, the time a passenger spends on the steps is a time of higher risk of injury than the remainder of their flight.

However, it said the aviation industry cannot assess the full extent of the risk posed to passengers by aircraft stairs, because slips and trips which do not cause serious injury might not be reported by passengers.

The AAIU said it is prudent for passengers not to rush, to use hand-held devices, and to carry items which could prove hazardous whilst using aircraft stairs, but accepted that most of these activities are synonymous with modern air travel.

“Continued vigilance is required by air operators to ensure that passengers are advised and supported in minimising their risk, whilst using aircraft stairs,” it said.