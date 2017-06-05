Home»Today's Stories

Woman dies after attack by dogs in Galway

Monday, June 05, 2017

woman in her mid-60s died after being attacked by two dogs in Galway.

Emergency services and gardaí were called to a house in Moycullen just after 3pm. It is understood the two dogs were pitbull terriers.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed officers in Salthill are investigating the circumstances of the death.

She said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has since been taken to University Hospital Galway, with a postmortem expected to take place over the coming days.

“The matter is under investigation,” the spokeswoman added.

