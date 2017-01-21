Woman denies trafficking claim was effort to avoid deportation

A woman who said she was trafficked into Ireland and forced to work as a prostitute has denied she made up the allegations to be allowed stay in the country.

The woman, from Nigeria, has told a jury that once in Ireland she had to have sex with up to 10 men a day to pay off a €50,000 “debt” to Joy Imasogie arising from her being brought to Ireland.

Ms Imasogie, aged 40, of Chapleswood Crescent, Hollystown, Dublin 15, has pleaded not guilty to organising for the woman to enter the country illegally, to compelling or coercing the woman to be a prostitute and to controlling or directing the activities of prostitution for gain on dates between March 2006 and April 2008.

Timothy O’Leary, defending, put it to the alleged victim that she unsuccessfully applied for asylum in Ireland four times and she claimed she would face persecution in Nigeria if she returned.

He said she then claimed to have been trafficked by the accused.

The woman denied she made up the story to avoid deportation.

The trial continues.