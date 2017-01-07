Woman appears in court over street stabbing

A 33-year-old woman entered court grinning to face assault and robbery charges after a woman was stabbed in the neck in a mugging in Dublin.

Laura Kenna, who is homeless, made no application for bail when she was brought to appear before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court yesterday morning.

She is charged with assault causing harm to the woman, a 35-year-old civil servant, and robbing her of her handbag and her phone, at Lower Drumcondra Road on Tuesday. The victim remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries in the alleged attack. She was stabbed in the neck as she walked home from work. Gardaí and locals came to her assistance and she was rushed to hospital.

Ms Kenna entered the courtroom smiling before she sat down on the defendant’s bench. She is of no fixed abode. She remained silent as Detective Sergeant Ken Hoare told Judge Anthony Halpin that, “in reply to the charges after caution, she said ‘no’”. She was charged at Mountjoy Garda station shortly before 11pm on Thursday.

Defence solicitor Daniel Hanahoe told the court he was aware gardaí intended to object to bail but, he said, a bail application was not being made. Judge Halpin remanded her in custody to appear again at the same court on January 13.

She has not yet indicated how she will plead and Judge Halpin noted from Det Sgt Hoare that directions from the DPP have to be obtained.

Ms Kenna was then escorted from the courtroom. Free legal aid was granted. The defendant was originally arrested on Wednesday around 10pm. She was detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.