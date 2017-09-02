Woman alleges sex assault in hotel room

A young woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in a hotel room in Cork after meeting a man at a night spot in the city.

Inspector Vincent O’Sullivan said yesterday the woman met the man at the Crane Lane licensed premises and agreed to his invitation to go to the hotel for a party.

However, the inspector said when she got to the hotel room, there was nobody there except herself and the man she had met at the licenced premises.

A 26-year-old man appeared at Cork District Court yesterday on charges related to the alleged incident last year.

He faces a charge of sexually assaulting the young woman at Jury’s Inn, Anderson’s Quay, Cork, on August 26, 2016.

He is also charged with a related count of falsely imprisoning the woman in the room on the same occasion.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case could be dealt with at Cork District Court, only on a plea of guilty.

Otherwise, it would have to be heard by a judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Solicitor Joseph Cuddigan, for the accused, suggested Judge Olann Kelleher might like to hear an outline of the facts, in case he would refuse to accept jurisdiction to deal with the matter, even on a plea of guilty to the charges.

Inspector O’Sullivan then outlined the allegations in the case and Judge Kelleher refused to accept jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned until October 4 at Cork District Court to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

The allegations were the complainant went voluntarily to the bedroom in the hotel as the young man told her that there was a party.

The inspector said there was a table set out with drinks in the room but there was nobody else present.

“She became concerned about the situation and she made an excuse to go to the bathroom. There she found blood smeared on a sink and left the bathroom.

“It is alleged that the accused told her she was not leaving the hotel room and that he grabbed her and tried to kiss her and would not let her go,” Inspector O’Sullivan said.

“They stumbled and fell on to the bed. He told her she was not leaving.

“He grabbed her by the back of the head and put her head down towards his crotch.

“It is alleged they fell on the floor and she began shouting and that he put his hand to her throat.

“She got free and went to the lobby of the hotel and rang her cousin in a distressed state.”

After hearing the allegations, Judge Kelleher said: “I am not accepting jurisdiction.”