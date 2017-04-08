Woman, 77, shot over relation’s alleged drug debt

Gardaí suspect that an elderly woman was shot at her home over an alleged drug debt owed by one of her relations.

Senior officers described it as a “very callous attack” in which the 77-year-old grandmother was shot once in the leg with a handgun.

Detectives believe the gunman knew he was shooting an elderly woman as she had opened the door before the shots were fired.

The attack occurred at the victim’s home in a quiet cul-de-sac on Oliver Plunkett Avenue, Monkstown Farm in Dun Laoghaire, south Dublin, late on Thursday night.

“The bullet that hit the woman did not go through anything, like a door. It went straight into her leg,” said a garda source.

“The woman had opened the door, so whoever fired the gun knew they were shooting the woman.”

It is understood that the gunman did not say anything or try to enter the house, just shot the woman and fled.

The alarm was raised and the woman was rushed to hospital. The injuries are described as not life-threatening, but serious, particularly given the victim’s age.

Sources said they suspect that a drug debt may be behind the attack, linked to a relation of the woman.

It is understood that detectives are following a line of inquiry and have some suspicions of who might have been behind it.

Speaking at the scene, Superintendent Martin Fitzgerald, who is leading the investigation, described it as a “very callous attack”. He said that a technical examination has been conducted and that they will follow all lines of inquiry.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area between 9pm and midnight on Thursday to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000.