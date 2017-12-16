Wishbone restaurant’s takings for one day to go to charity

A restaurant is to give all its takings on Monday to the homeless.

Wishbone, a chicken wings restaurant in Dublin city centre, confirmed that all money taken in on that day will go to charity.

“Having been open for over a year and walked from Pearse station to Wishbone day and night, I’ve seen first-hand the sad reality that men, women, and children are suffering at the hands of living on the streets,” said Wishbone’s James Stimpson on Facebook.

“I don’t have to tell you how cold it is out there, so on Monday, December 18, we will give all money taken in for the day to go to a homeless charity, to be confirmed. Please like and share and come down, day or night on December 18 and spend, spend, spend. You can also drop in a donation.”

Mr Stimpson posted the comment to Facebook and customers began suggesting charities.

The popular restaurant then confirmed that all takings on that day will go to Inner City Helping Homeless.

Its CEO Anthony Flynn thanked the restaurant for the “unbelievable” gesture.

Meanwhile, more than 300 volunteers have signed up for the annual Christmas dinner in Dublin’s RDS. This will be the 93rd dinner to be hosted in the RDS.

Around 500 people will be served a traditional three-course dinner in the RDS and a further 3,000 meals will be dispatched.

“The demand for the takeaway dinners has increased significantly over recent years, reflecting the difficulties experienced by families living within our community and the difficulties experienced within sheltered accommodation to make food available on Christmas Day.

“We invite all those in need to attend the RDS to celebrate Christmas Day with us,” said a spokesman for the event.