Wife pays tribute to police officer killed in horror road crash in Wexford

The partner of a US police officer, killed in a car crash that claimed the lives of four people in Wexford on Monday, has paid tribute to the man described as “an exemplary officer” by colleagues.

Stephen Alexander, 49; his parents Lily Ryan-Alexander and Doug, both 75; and his brother Doug Jnr, 52, were all killed when their car collided with a lorry on the N25 at on the New Ross to Ballinaboule road at Begern at around 6.30pm on Monday.

The family were in Ireland to attend the funeral of Ms Ryan-Alexander’s sister.

Stephen was a father of two girls, aged 11 and 10. His partner, Susan Verden Schulze, posted a short tribute to him online.

“I can never express the happiness Steve gave me. He showed me true love. I am so blessed to be a part of his life. I love you Steve and I will love you forever and a day,” she said.





A statement issued by the Bolingbrook Police Department in Illinois said Mr Alexander was a proud father whose daughters were his “pride and joy”.

It said he was a 17-year veteran who graduated from the Cook County Police Academy in 2001 and was the class valedictorian, receiving the Top Marksmen award at the academy.

“Steve was a decorated officer who had received numerous department commendations,” said Bolingbrook Police.

“Steve devoted his time to the community and taught self-defence classes and self-confidence skills to women and girl scouts at the Bolingbrook Park District.

“Steve was a member of ‘Beat the Heat’, a non-profit organisation which focused on community outreach to improve driver safety and police community relations.

“He also enjoyed racing his vintage Camaro drag racing car and talking to children about vehicle and driving safety.

“Steve recently hosted and organised a Squad Car Night at the Bolingbrook Promenade in partnership with the Illinois Special Olympics which attracted police vehicles from all over the state,” read the statement.

“Steve was an exemplary officer who took great pride in his law enforcement career and who devoted himself to protecting and serving the citizens of Bolingbrook,” said director Ken Teppel.

“Steve will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him and we will forever keep the Alexander family in our thoughts and our prayers,” he added.



