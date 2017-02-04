Which books best reflect Cork?

The public is being asked to nominate books that encapsulate what Cork is all about, so the Chinese will understand.

Better relations are being fostered between Cork County Council and Jiangsu Province in China, as part of a twinning agreement.

The county council wants to send books about Cork to libraries in the Chinese province, which has a population of 80m. So the local authority has launched the ‘Nominate a Book’ competition.

County Cork Mayor Seamus McGrath said nominations can range from short stories to photography, from culture to education, and anything in between.

When the mayor leads future county council delegations to Jiangsu, he will present a selection of the nominated books to libraries there.

Last November, Mr McGrath signed a memorandum of understanding with the eastern-central coastal province of Jiangsu. This is a commitment between both sides to enhance co-operation, mutual understanding, and friendship in the development of economic, educational, and cultural links.

Cork-born Thérèse Healy, consul general at the Consulate General of Ireland in Shanghai, said giving Cork books to the Chinese “is a wonderful way of creating further awareness about our rich literary tradition in Ireland and particularly in Cork”.

County council chief executive Tim Lucey said he hopes the Cork book collection will create an “understanding of what makes Cork such a great place to live, work, and visit”.

Mr McGrath said he hopes the books will inspire curiosity in Chinese readers and encourage them to visit Cork, either for a holiday or to study.

Nominations will be accepted from the public up to March 17. Everyone who nominates a book will be entered into a draw for one of three, €50 One4all gift cards and family passes to Spike Island or Camden Fort Meagher.

Email nominations to CorktoChina@Corkcoco.ie, or via Facebook or Twitter