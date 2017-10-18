Where, when and how to get to Ireland's World Cup play-off against Denmark

From Ophelia to the home of Hamlet.

Thousands of supporters will descend on Denmark next month for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying playoff, with the first leg to be held in Copenhagen on Saturday, November 11.

The draw for the playoffs was held yesterday at Fifa’s headquarters in Zurich, during which it was also confirmed that Northern Ireland will play Switzerland, Italy will take on Sweden, and Croatia will come up against Greece to determine the final four European sides to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Russia.

With the opponents decided, fans’ thoughts now turn to the logistics of supporting Martin O’Neill’s men at home and away.

The Danish national team play in the 38,065-capacity Telia Parken, home of FC Copenhagen, a venue that joins our own Aviva Stadium in being one of the 13 host locations chosen for the 2020 European Championships.

Irish supporters can apply for tickets for the away leg from tomorrow via the FAI’s Away Ticketing System on http://away.fai.ie.

Norwegian Air, Ryanair, and Scandinavian Airlines all fly direct from Dublin to Copenhagen.

However, the price of a seat on these flights for the days in and around the first leg has risen considerably since the draw, and fans looking to go their own way may be better off looking to travel to London or elsewhere and then connecting to Copenhagen.

Tour operators will offer package deals. Abbey Travel is the official travel partner to the FAI, and is expected to announce its package deals shortly.

Marathon Sports Travel said it is offering a day trip by air with return airport transfer at the early bird price of €419, rising to €499 — however, this does not include match tickets.

747 Travel said it has yet to finalise the details of its offering, but that it will be operating one- and two-night packages including direct charter flights.

Fans will be forgiven for shopping around for the cheapest flights and accommodation given the high cost of living in Copenhagen once they make it to Denmark.

Earlier this year, the Economist’s Cost of Living survey ranked the Danish capital as the ninth most expensive city in the world — an index that listed Dublin as the 25th most costly place to live.

As for the second leg, tickets for the match in Dublin on Tuesday, November 14, will go on sale this Friday at 11am, with prices starting at €30 for adults and €20 for kids, excluding booking fees.

FAI season ticket holders, Club Ireland members, and Jack Charlton Lounge patrons can avail of an exclusive presale period for tickets for the home leg. This presale starts this morning at 11am.

The home leg is included in the 2017/18 FAI season ticket package, but the pre-sale affords season ticket holders a chance to buy extra tickets.

Those from outside the capital looking to get to Dublin for the home leg will be able to avail of special rail services.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said it typically runs special services back to Cork, Limerick, and Galway after Republic of Ireland internationals in Dublin, along with extra DART and commuter services before and after the game, and that it would confirm details in the coming weeks.