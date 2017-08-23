Whatsapp raises transparency over users’ data

The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has welcomed the “greater transparency” of Whatsapp, after the messaging service published new ‘frequently asked questions’ (FAQs) relating to the sharing of its users’ data.

Whatsapp is owned by Facebook and, after the takeover, there was a major issue about the sharing of data between the popular messaging service and its parent company.

“WhatsApp updated its terms of service-and-privacy policy on August 25, 2016, including references to the sharing of WhatsApp user-data with Facebook,” read a DPC statement on the FAQs.

“As part of this update, WhatsApp presented a summary screen to users within its mobile application and this was used to manage the consent process for the new terms of service-and-privacy policy.”

According to the statement, the DPC made inquiries last August, asking Facebook about the level of clarity provided to WhatsApp users on how their data would be shared and used.

The DPC also asked how consent was obtained from WhatsApp users for this data-sharing, particularly in how WhatsApp data would be used by Facebook Ireland to determine the products and ads that would be presented to them if they were also Facebook users.

“Although WhatsApp is not established in Ireland, the DPC used its existing regulatory relationship with Facebook Ireland to seek a resolution to these issues, via extensive discussions with WhatsApp and Facebook Ireland,” read the DPC statement.

“One type of data-sharing between WhatsApp and Facebook Ireland, specifically its use by Facebook Ireland to present products and ads, was not activated for EU-based WhatsApp users, while these discussions were ongoing.”

WhatsApp and Facebook Ireland have confirmed that the current data-sharing suspension will continue during this engagement, “specifically related to data-sharing for use by Facebook Ireland to present products and ads”.

“The FAQs represent the first stage in resolving these issues, by providing more clarity and transparency to WhatsApp users on how, and why, their data is being shared and used,” read the DPC statement.

“The DPC’s objective is the implementation of a consent process for all existing and new WhatsApp users, so that their consent is obtained in a fair, legal, and transparent way that offers them a choice on how their personal data is shared and used.”

The latest Reuters Digital News Report showed that Whatsapp was being used more in Ireland than in many other countries, with some 40% of Irish respondents to the international survey now using it.