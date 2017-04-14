Home»Today's Stories

West Cork town ‘aghast’ over stalled flood relief project works

Friday, April 14, 2017
Joe Leogue

The minister with responsibility for the OPW has been urged to intervene in talks with the contractors of the stalled Bandon Flood Relief Project.

Residents and business owners in the West Cork town expressed concern earlier this week when most of the heavy machinery, on site in the €16m project, was removed.

Local fears followed confirmation from junior minister Seán Canney that an undisclosed “issue” has arisen with contractor Wills Brothers over the project.

Montessori school owner Gillian Powell, a member of the Bandon Flood Group who campaigned on the issue in last year’s general election, said the town was “aghast” at the uncertainty surrounding the project.

“We are incredulous. We can’t even contemplate the devastation this would cause to the town if it weren’t to go ahead,” she said.

“There would be a deep, deep anger if anything were to happen to the scheme.”

It is 16 months since traders threatened to withhold commercial rates unless regular flooding was addressed.

Ms Powell said businesses would reconsider such an action in the event works do not press ahead.

Fianna Fáil TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony said she unsuccessfully attempted to raise the matter in the Dáil and called on Mr Canney to involve himself directly in the talks.

She said that the works are having a “domino effect” on the town in that no road resurfacing and other maintenance works are being commissioned until the disruptive flood relief scheme development had finished.

“I live in Bandon, the traders in the town are my friends and we are all deeply worried about this,” she said, adding that she would continue to press the minister to find a resolution.

