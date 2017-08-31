Home»Today's Stories

West Cork is Ireland’s premier ‘foodie’ destination

Thursday, August 31, 2017
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

West Cork has been named as Ireland’s premier “foodie” destination for 2017.

Nora Rice and her daughter Nora Collins, who accepted the award from the Restaurants Association of Ireland. Pic: Paul Sherwood

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) announced the winner at an event held in the Headfort Arms Hotel in the home of last year’s winner Boyne Valley.

The picturesque region of Cork got the nod after a rigorous few weeks of applications, regional judging visits, and more than 10,000 online votes.

The RAI said events and programmes like the annual Taste of West Cork Food Festival and Cork Character Cafes and the pride and passion that West Cork food producers and retailers have about their products have “set the benchmark for food tourism in Ireland”.

West Cork beat off stiff competition from Boyne Valley, Kilkenny, Kinsale, and west Waterford which made up the remainder of the top five. Just outside these spots were Sligo, Monaghan, Cong, the Loop Head Peninsula, and Galway’s West End.

Co-founder of Irish Food Tours and one of the judges of the event Zach Gallagher said the perception of Irish cuisine abroad is rapidly changing for the better.

“The excellent collaboration between food provider, chef and food producer with the tourism industry is generating amazing potentials for the future development of Ireland as a world-class food destination.”

“The food and tourism offerings all over the island of Ireland and the use of modern media is changing the perception of Irish food as seen from abroad, and this was most evident in the 10 regions that reached the Foodie Destinations of Ireland final,” he said.

Chief executive of the RAI Adrian Cummins said the win highlighted the importance of food in West Cork’s tourism offering.

“It was incredible to see the high calibre of applications for this year’s Foodie Destinations. As food tourism grows in popularity — it is great to see so many places putting local food at the forefront of the visitor experience and like West Cork, enhancing their offering year on year.

“I would like to congratulate West Cork as winners of the 2017 Foodie Destinations award which is sure to further boost their profile as an outstanding food destination,“ he said.

Each ‘Foodie Destination’ finalist received a trophy while the top five destinations were presented with an additional token marking their place in the competition. West Cork and Boyne Valley also received an engraved silver plaque as the winner and runner up respectively.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS west cork, cork, food, Restaurants Association of Ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Theresa May has to rescue ‘clown’ Boris Johnson

Molly Martens ‘stripped of any external dignity’ in prison

Ireland can learn from Britain’s ID card failure

Moves to stave off threat of disease after flooding


Breaking Stories

No winner of €2m Lotto jackpot

Support network for children of priests launched

Man arrested at Belfast airport in Nama sale probe

Former Ulster Unionist John McCallister appointed to Human Rights Commission

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 