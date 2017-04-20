Way to Australia open despite changes to visa programme

Irish people hoping to travel to work in Australia have been told the door is still open to them, despite the scrapping of the popular 457 visa programme.

Australia’s prime minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed he was scrapping the programme as part of his policy of “putting Australians first”.

However, visa experts Visafirst.com has advised Irish people not to panic as the visa programme is to be replaced by a new scheme — the Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) — which still leaves the door open to thousands of Irish looking to travel and work in Australia.

It was also pointed out the hugely popular working holiday visa programme will remain open.

Managing director at visafirst.com Edwina Shanahan said changes are made to the skills and occupations list for each state periodically, and the scrapping of the 457 visa was not a new step.

She said anyone travelling on a 457 visa, and who has recently been granted one for future travel, will not be affected.

VisaFirst say 200 occupations have been removed from the skills’ shortage list, but that the most popular occupations remain.

“We’ve looked at the changes to the skills list and we can see that professions such as singers and goat farmers are no longer eligible. This move is not surprising. There’s a long list of occupations in this category — many of which we’ve never received an application from an Irish worker in that field – actors and prison officers,” said Ms Shanahan.

Several occupations which were previously eligible for four-year sponsorship have now been reduced to two years. In addition, from March 2018, people can now only renew their sponsorship visa while in Australia.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is tightening its visa rules to include a minimum income requirement for those applying for residence under the Skilled Migrant Category.

It means Irish skilled workers wishing to enter the country will have to earn NZ$48,859 (about €31,900) a year but for unskilled jobs will have to make $73,299.