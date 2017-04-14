Water funding to be reviewed as charges scrapped

After three years of protests, debates during elections and claims of a “failed” charging regime, TDs have voted in the Dail to abolish the current system and scrap water charges.

After recommendations by an Oireachtas water committee to only keep an “excess” usage levy and to continue metering new builds, the Dáil voted by 96 to 48 to scrap charges. Terms for the funding of water services will now be reviewed by Housing Minister Simon Coveney, who will ask Attorney General Maire Whelan to assess legislation.

Under the committee proposals, households are set to get refunds from the €160m paid in bills under the old charging regime. The detail of the excess usage levy, how much it will be and when and how it will apply will also be worked out by the Department of Environment.

The department told the Irish Examiner the old system was in place until July, potentially giving the minister and his officials some space to draw up new laws.

Several important questions could not be answered by the department, including how much subsidy or financial support will be given to group and rural water schemes, as recommended.

It also has yet to be decided how homes could be incentivised to voluntarily ask for water meters, as is proposed by the committee report.

The vote to scrap the current system and adopt the committee’s plans was backed in the Dail vote yesterday by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil as well as government Independent TDs.

Sinn Féin, Labour, Solidarity-People Before Profit, Greens, Independents4Change and others including Catherine Connolly, Thomas Pringle Michael Fitzmaurice, Michael Collins, Séamus Healy and Mattie McGrath were among those who voted against accepting the report.

The report and its final terms had seen threats to collapse the government support pact between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in recent days but a deal was finally agreed by the two big parties.

Sinn Féin and Solidarity among others though warn the new excessive charge could see general charging coming in for large numbers of homes, if the threshold is changed over time.

But there is also concern about where the funds next year might come to pay for refunds or the lost income from scrapping charges.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan told the Oireachtas budget committee yesterday there would be “moving parts” in next year’s budget because of the lack of income from charges and refunds needed. This included the estimated €250m built into the budget from the charging regime. He said he would do his best not to have any surprises in the budget.