Watchdog cancels care home’s registration

The Cheshire Home in Cork has had its registration cancelled on foot of continuing serious shortcomings in the level of care provided to residents, leading to hospitalisation in some cases.

Enable Ireland has taken over the running of the home.

Health watchdog Hiqa cancelled, on July 28, the registration of The Cheshire Foundation in Ireland as provider for St Laurence Cheshire centre due to concern for the safety and well-being of residents.

The home, at Lota Park near Glanmire, was given a warning letter in October 2015 but subsequent inspections revealed significant remaining care failures. Among the more disturbing findings were:

A resident had been admitted to an acute hospital after a wound deteriorated because wound care instructions were not followed;

An emergency admission to hospital of a resident with maximum dependency who was on a restricted fluid intake. A review by Hiqa of the six days prior to hospitalisation showed intake was not properly measured;

Use of CCTV to monitor a resident;

Leaving a resident strapped to a chair with a lap-belt with no advice to staff that the lap-belt was to be released every two hours.

Inspectors also raised concerns about the number of medication-related incidents, including failure to apply a pain patch for two days and giving medicines prescribed for evening in the morning and vice versa. Hiqa described this as “potentially catastrophic”.

Inspectors also noted a dirty food trolley, dirty hoists, and shower chairs stained with urine and faeces.

Despite ongoing engagement with the centre, the provider failed to take effective action and was given notice by Hiqa last November of intention to cancel its registration. Cheshire Ireland appealed the decision to the district court.

Subsequently, with the consent of Cheshire Ireland, the HSE, with the assistance of Enable Ireland, put measures in place to address the immediate risks to residents. The Cheshire Home withdrew its appeal on July 28, the day the cancellation took effect, and the same day Enable Ireland was granted registration.

An inspection last January, following the Enable Ireland takeover, found the new person in charge “demonstrated a new and robust care planning system” and that residents appeared “through their demeanour and conversation, to be more relaxed and less anxious”.

In a statement last night, Cheshire Ireland said it was “unable to meet the increasingly complex medical needs of the service users at the facility and so it worked closely with the HSE and Hiqa to ensure a smooth handover of services to Enable Ireland”.

“Cheshire Ireland is committed to ensuring the highest levels of safety and welfare standards are adhered to in all of its facilities nationwide,” it said.