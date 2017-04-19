WATCH: Gardaí probe ‘shocking’ race attack on train passengers

The incident happened on the 7.45pm train and the group subjected to abuse is understood to be from India.

Barry Kenny of Iarnród Éireann said: “This was a shocking and disgraceful incident and deeply shocking to those who were subjected to the abuse and those who witnessed it.”

WARNING: This video contains strong language

Gardai at Henry St in Limerick and at the community diversity integration section in Harcourt Square, Dublin, are trying to trace the woman involved.

Brian Killoran, chief executive of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, said it was harrowing watching footage of pasengers being abused because of their ethnic identity: “Every year the Immigrant Council of Ireland runs an anti-racism campaign alongside Transport for Ireland encouraging victims and witnesses of racism on public transport to report all incidents. Sadly we know from this experience racial abuse on public transport is an issue, with victims often being transport staff themselves. Evidence of this nature highlights the need for effective hate crime laws to more robustly tackle such unacceptable behaviour and work towards eradicating it from our society.”

Mr Kenny said they were alerted to the incident by a customer on Twitter.

“We will be forwarding the footage to the gardaí and have asked the customer to do this also... The incident will have been deeply upsetting to those who were subject to abuse and those who witnessed it, and we are grateful to the customer who reported it to us and raised awareness of it.”

Along with Transport for Ireland and other public transport providers, Mr Kenny said Iarnród Éireann works with the Immigrant Council of Ireland to counteract racistabuse and encourage reporting of any instances of abuse suffered by customers or employees.