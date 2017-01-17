Warrant for animal thief

A judge has ordered the arrest of a youth, who went berserk and attacked gardaí after he stole live animals which had been part of an exotic wildlife exhibition in Dublin.

The then 17-year-old boy had pleaded guilty earlier at the Dublin Children’s Court in November to stealing a Rhino iguana valued at €1,600, a Mexican Red Knee tarantula spider which cost €85 and an Asian forest scorpion worth €65 from the Lucan library on July 21 last.

He also admitted attacking a male Garda sergeant as well as a male garda and a female garda on the same date at two locations nearby.

In December, Judge John O’Connor had adjourned sentencing until yesterday for an updated probation report and for a psychiatric assessment of the youth to be completed.

However, when the case resumed, defence solicitor Paula Egan explained her client was not present and she was instructed he left his family home on Saturday telling his mother he would be back in three days.

Judge O’Connor agreed to a garda application to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the now 18-year-old youth.

At an earlier hearing, the judge had said: “I don’t know what he was on or what he was doing but it wasn’t right.”

Garda Sergeant Paul Moran had said a wildlife lecture had taken place at the library and some exotic animals were on display. Afterwards the owner of the animals David Griffin was bringing them back to his car via a lift in the building. He put the boxes in a lift but the door closed and it descended to the car-park without him.

“When the door opened at the bottom, the accused removed the box containing the creatures and left,” said Gda Sgt Moran.

Gardaí found the youth at a park in Lucan carrying a plastic box.

There was a short foot chase and he was caught. Gda Sgt Moran said the youth “just went berserk” and began kicking and lashing out at gardaí.