‘Walk-in’ recruitment day at West Cork hotel as business picks up

In a sign of Ireland’s rising economic tide, a landmark hotel in West Cork is to hold wall-to-wall “walk-in” interviews for the first time in its history — for everything from porters to chefs.

Business is up 20% at the four-star Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa near Clonakilty, which is holding its recruitment open day on Good Friday afternoon to fill a wide range of seasonal and full time positions.

The posts range from food and beverage supervisor to bar and restaurant staff, chefs, kitchen assistants, conference and banqueting staff, as well as a night porter, spa therapist, and accommodation assistants.

“We have never held an open day like this before and we’re hoping to bring in the next generation of people who will be here for a long time to come,” said hotel owner Des O’Dowd.

During the downturn, staff at the hotel — which recently introduced a staff pension scheme for its employees, who now number some 150 — did not suffer pay cuts like many other Irish workers.

“Things are up by 20% since the worst of the downturn in 2011,” said Mr O’Dowd. He said the walk-in interviews reflected a significant “pick-up” both in the economy and in his business since 2011 which was the “lowest” part of the recession for the hotel. “We are very lucky in that we have a loyal customer base,” he said.

He emphasised a major criterion for would-be employees was friendliness.

“You can hire people who are technically well-qualified but our culture of friendliness is a characteristic of the hotel and we are looking for people who are friendly and who like working with people.”

Salaries were competitive and “across the range,” he said, adding that the hotel “looked after people well”.

Mr O’Dowd did not comment on the number of staff he hoped to hire on Friday, saying merely: “The number of people we employ depends on the standard of the applicants who turn up on the day.”