Home»Today's Stories

Vote on privatising TV licence enforcement

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The Government is set to agree plans to privatise the collection of TV licence fees in a bid to clamp down on people refusing to pay the annual charge.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten will seek approval for the plan, which is also designed to help address RTÉ’s growing financial problems, as part of a bill due to go before cabinet today.

Under the existing system, Ireland has just 40 inspectors to oversee random checks across the country every year designed to catch out people who are avoiding the €160 licence fee.

The department claims the exchequer is losing up to €40m every year as a result of evaders.

Under plans outlined in the Broadcasting Amendment Bill 2017 , Mr Naughten will today urge Government colleagues to back plans to tackle the inspector shortfall by allowing the checks to be handed over to private firms.

And while the move — which if passed by the Cabinet and the Dáil could be introduced within weeks — is controversial, if successful it will lead to a significant increase in the number of inspectors overseeing random checks.

A Department of Communications source last night confirmed that Mr Naughten believes the privatisation plan will be of similar success to that of Britain, which had a 13% evasion rate in 1991 before the percentage dropped to 7% after private firms became involved.

However, the move is likely to be heavily criticised by members of the public, many of whom are already opposed to the TV licence fee and ongoing formal discussions on whether its scope should be widened to people who watch television programmes on laptops or other devices.

Should the TV licence privatisation plan be implemented, it will benefit RTÉ, which is continuing to struggle with mounting debt.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS TV, licence

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Oireachtas watchdog backs ban on fracking

Fine Gael pushed to publish water levy legal advice

‘Lovesick’ man dog-napped woman’s pet as part of harassment campaign

Jailed for trying to strangle woman


Breaking Stories

The International DUBLIN Literary Award has announced its shortlist of 10

Lifestyle

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

International Siblings Day: Familiarity breeds respect

The Gift: Dark thoughts in beautiful surroundings

A truly eclectic shortlist for the International Dublin Literary Award

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 