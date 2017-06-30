Volunteer hit on head with glass bottle

A Castletownbere man who volunteered in a community tidy-up was strolling back to his car when he was struck from behind with a glass cider bottle.

Jaanus Poldme, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to the unprovoked attack on Kieran Murphy, aged 30, on April 2 at The Square, Castletownbere, Co Cork.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin wondered why the Director of Public Prosecutions had not decided on a charge of assault causing serious harm rather than the lesser charge of assault causing harm.

Mr Murphy’s skull was fractured by the blow from the bottle which was more than half full and which knocked the injured party unconscious and when he fell to the ground he fractured his jaw on impact.

Garda Martin Hegarty said the injured party had been assisting local community groups for the Tidy Towns competition and a voluntary clean-up had been going on earlier in the afternoon.

As Mr Murphy was returning to his van at 5pm, the accused approached him from behind and slapped the glass bottle against the side of his head.

The bottle smashed against the injured party’s head, his skull was fractured and he was knocked unconscious.

When questioned about the assault, Poldme could not give any reason for why he assaulted the man.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Siobhán Lankford, prosecuting, said the video of the incident was available to be seen at the sentencing hearing. Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he did not require to see it.

Peter O’Flynn, defending, said Poldme had some history of engagement with mental health services.

Judge Ó Donnabháin remanded Poldme in custody for sentencing on July 28 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.