Village on county bounds may lose its Post Office

A petition has been set up as residents and businesses along the Cork and Kerry boundary battle to save a village post office with a family link stretching back 85 years.

Ballydesmond, which straddles the county bounds, may be left without a post office when postmistress Anne Vaughan is due to retire on February 28, shortly before her 80th birthday.

The Vaughan family have run the post office in Ballydesmond since the 1930s.

A further public meeting will be held in the village tonight to discuss the issue. A previous meeting heard there are 460 houses and more than 900 residents, while locally-based Munster Joinery, a national and international business, employs over 1,000.

John Vaughan, who works full-time as a postman, said the tender had not been offered to others by An Post.

He said it was not viable, or even an option, for him to take over the post office. But he indicated there were expressions of interest locally with existing retail businesses willing to operate a post office service.

However, he said there had been no commitment from An Post and no tender offered, weeks before his mother was due to retire. There are now fears, he said, the village would be without the service.

It would be a disaster for the residents and businesses in the village, which is located on the main Mallow to Castleisland road, were it to lose its post office, Mr Vaughan said.

“We have to keep rural Ireland and villages open,” he said. Garda stations and post offices had been maintained in eras when there had been very little money in Ireland, and money could now be found for rural Ireland if the Government wanted, he suggested.

An Post said it is conducting a review and is seeking submissions on the local need for a post office.