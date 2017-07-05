VIDEO: Lord Mayor of Cork among guard of honour for Dave Roche funeral cortege

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, joined staff from Cork City Council, councillors and friends to form a guard of honour as the funeral cortege for Dave Roche passed Cork City Hall today.

The rainbow flag of the LGBT movement flew at half-mast at Cork City Hall in his honour.

Mr Roche was a founder member of the Cork LGBT Pride Festival, the CEO of the Cork Gay Project, a board member of the National LGBT Helpline, and a driving force behind the Yes Equality Cork campaign and LGBT Awareness Week.

He died from a suspected heart attack at his home near Macroom in Co Cork, on Saturday.

He was aged in his 50s.