Home»Today's Stories

VIDEO: Lord Mayor of Cork among guard of honour for Dave Roche funeral cortege

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, joined staff from Cork City Council, councillors and friends to form a guard of honour as the funeral cortege for Dave Roche passed Cork City Hall today.

The rainbow flag of the LGBT movement flew at half-mast at Cork City Hall in his honour.

Mr Roche was a founder member of the Cork LGBT Pride Festival, the CEO of the Cork Gay Project, a board member of the National LGBT Helpline, and a driving force behind the Yes Equality Cork campaign and LGBT Awareness Week.

He died from a suspected heart attack at his home near Macroom in Co Cork, on Saturday.

He was aged in his 50s.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS LGBT, Cork, Dave Roche

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

VIDEO: Fire rips through iconic building at former Our Lady’s Hospital site in Cork

Patients in South East subjected to ‘medical apartheid’

Property owner offers free land for Little Island road

Cork traders join calls for new plan to save street trading tradition


Breaking Stories

Limerick Gardaí search for teenage girl missing for eight days

High Court rules District Judge can decide charge of alleged drink driving against man stopped at checkpoint

HSE psychologist tells tribunal 'there's just no way I would consider' deliberately defaming Sgt McCabe

Jury decides man, who was once 'anaemic from cutting himself so much', should be made ward of court

Lifestyle

Older, wiser and bang on trend

Irish broadcasters reveal the books they will be packing in their suitcases this summer

Not long before plastic pollution is impacting human health

Emma Jane Kirby's story of an optician helped us all to see migrant crisis more clearly

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 01, 2017

    • 11
    • 13
    • 19
    • 26
    • 38
    • 41
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 