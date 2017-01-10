VIDEO: Cork seeks to make towns ‘age-friendly’

Three towns are to be picked in Co Cork for a scheme to make them more age-friendly.

Following on the success of a pilot project in Kinsale, Cork County Council has announced that it is seeking submissions from other towns to provide improved environments for older people.

The council is now seeking submissions from interested groups and will pick one town from each of its three divisions for the project.

It will provide €15,000 in total to get the initiative off the ground.

Dermot Ryan, chairman of the steering group which is overseeing the Kinsale project, said co-operation between the council and local communities was vital to helping older people.

He said examples of the work done in Kinsale included the development of an outdoor exercise centre for older people, extra seating around the town, and the provision of parking spaces specifically for the elderly.

Mayor of County Cork, Seamus McGrath, said it was expected that key professionals and agencies locally will participate in the consultation, planning and implementation process.

“The first step will be a general audit of the towns and then to go forward with proposals,” Mr McGrath said.

“A test and measure of a society is how it treats its aged population.”

The mayor said work also needed to be done to make it easier for people with mobility issues to get around towns.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the local authority was intent on making as many towns as possible elderly friendly.

Administrative support will be provided by the Cork County Age Friendly Programme for the selected towns.

Application forms are now available at council offices and the closing date for receipt of applications is January 31.

The successful towns will be announced next month.