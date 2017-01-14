Home»Today's Stories

VIDEO: Cold snap to make way for milder weather

Saturday, January 14, 2017
Joyce Fegan

Met Éireann withdrew its weather warnings yesterday as condition began to improve nationwide.

Emma O'Doherty, taking her dog JJ on a walk near her home at Derrynasaggart, on the Cork and Kerry Border. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

They had issued an orange warning for snow earlier in the week which was valid until 6pm yesterday evening.

However, it was withdrawn at lunchtime.

READ NEXT Mum dies in Meath car crash

“The warnings have expired, the showers aren’t snow anymore, they’ve turned to rain,” Met Éireann told the Irish Examiner.

“The cold snap is over, it’s getting milder, and next week will be quite settled and bring an overall improvement,” he added.

Over night snow & freezing made for a difficult commute in the shadow of a snow-capped Croagh Patrick. Picture: Paul Mealey

Some locations around Ireland had a sprinkling of snow towards the end of the week but it was not widespread.

“Some places got more snow but it was in the usual places, high ground and in the north of the country,” the Met Éireann spokesperson said.

Thursday night saw wintry showers across the country with falls of snow at times, however, temperatures only hit lows of -1 degrees Celsius.

Sheep bracing the arctic conditions at Clonkeen, Co Kerry. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

This picked up to 5 degrees yesterday with the wintry showers “occurring mostly” along the west coast.

With moderately westerly winds, temperatures in Munster will reach highs of 8 degrees Celsius.

While motorists were urged to use caution on the roads while driving in icy conditions Met Éireann forecaster Evelyn Cusack, said yesterday that tomorrow will bring overall improved conditions.

A Cork Boat Club eight catches the rising sun in Cork Harbour during an early morning training session. Picture: Supplied

“Sunday will be back into the Atlantic air which will be around 10 degrees, so it is a very small cold snap,” she said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Mum dies in Meath car crash

KEYWORDS cold weather, winter

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man carrying axe may have been trying to free girlfriend

Woman pleads guilty to keeping brothels

Nurses say trolley crisis is not abating

Finian McGrath rejects pleas to keep facility for disabled people open


Breaking Stories

€150,000 worth of stolen property recovered during Operation Thor

Gardaí investigate armed robbery in Wexford

Winner of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition announced

Limerick Strand apartment residents claim "victory" in stand off with owners

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 