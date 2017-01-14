VIDEO: Cold snap to make way for milder weather

Met Éireann withdrew its weather warnings yesterday as condition began to improve nationwide.

They had issued an orange warning for snow earlier in the week which was valid until 6pm yesterday evening.

However, it was withdrawn at lunchtime.

“The warnings have expired, the showers aren’t snow anymore, they’ve turned to rain,” Met Éireann told the Irish Examiner.

“The cold snap is over, it’s getting milder, and next week will be quite settled and bring an overall improvement,” he added.

Over night snow & freezing made for a difficult commute in the shadow of a snow-capped Croagh Patrick. Picture: Paul Mealey

Some locations around Ireland had a sprinkling of snow towards the end of the week but it was not widespread.

“Some places got more snow but it was in the usual places, high ground and in the north of the country,” the Met Éireann spokesperson said.

Thursday night saw wintry showers across the country with falls of snow at times, however, temperatures only hit lows of -1 degrees Celsius.

Sheep bracing the arctic conditions at Clonkeen, Co Kerry. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

This picked up to 5 degrees yesterday with the wintry showers “occurring mostly” along the west coast.

With moderately westerly winds, temperatures in Munster will reach highs of 8 degrees Celsius.

While motorists were urged to use caution on the roads while driving in icy conditions Met Éireann forecaster Evelyn Cusack, said yesterday that tomorrow will bring overall improved conditions.

A Cork Boat Club eight catches the rising sun in Cork Harbour during an early morning training session. Picture: Supplied

“Sunday will be back into the Atlantic air which will be around 10 degrees, so it is a very small cold snap,” she said.