Victoria Beckham’s designs snapped up and sold on

Victoria Beckham’s collection for American department store Target almost sold out within hours of launching, prompting the resale of the fashion items on e-commerce sites at much higher prices, as well as an apology for technical glitches from the designer.

On Sunday morning the British designer’s 150 styles went on sale in Target stores across America as well as on her own website, from prices as low as £16 (€19).

It was the first time the former Spice Girl had collaborated with a high street retailer and she took to social media to apologise for the frenzy that followed the launch after customers were unable to complete their transactions online.

“I am overwhelmed by your response to my #VBxTarget collaboration launch! Thank you for your patience and sorry for any frustration,” she wrote on Twitter yesterday morning.

As her statement was posted, fans of the designer were not only complaining about her site crashing as they went to complete their purchases but also of how many of the styles were being sold on other websites for up to four times their original price.

A dress that was originally £35 (€41) in Target and on the Victoria Beckham website, was yesterday selling for £150 (€176) elsewhere online.

An applique sweater sold by the department store for £30 (€35) was available on a reseller website for almost £80 (€94) yesterday.

The demand for her affordable range of clothing, which was a departure from her usual price tag of £1,500 (€1758) for a designer dress, was in response to the designer’s attempt to “empower” women of all budgets.

Photos: Courtesy of Target

Beckham said her Target collection, which also includes children’s clothes, was designed to “empower” women and girls of all budgets and sizes.

“The fact I can offer plus size too is exciting,” she had said.

Throughout the course of yesterday afternoon, the online store on the designer’s own website began to refill with some of 150 styles. However, some were only in limited sizes.