Victoria Beckham ‘delighted’ to be back in Dublin

Thursday, October 05, 2017
Vickie Maye

The first tweet landed shortly after 8am. “Coffee no 1, early start! Heading to Dublin.” Victoria Beckham was coming to Ireland.

Victoria Beckham pictured with fans in Brown Thomas. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall

There was another teaser on Twitter a few hours later.

“Landed” — with a photo of her boots, bag and scarf on the aircraft floor. Victoria was ready to go, destination Brown Thomas, to launch for her second make-up line for Estée Lauder (the first, released last year, was lauded by beauty editors the world over).

And the public was ready for her.

The second floor of Brown Thomas was cordoned off and the crowd waited, cameras at the ready. “I’m here” she teased on Twitter.

And then, there she was in front of us, wearing an on-trend backless red dress from her own A/W collection. She posed fleetingly for a few photos, persistently pausing in between shots to wave hi to the crowd. Then she was gone, swept down the escalator, surrounded by a swarm of security, for a brief visit to the Estée Lauder make-up counter.

Later, there was a private introduction to the collection by Victoria to the press. She was delighted to be back in Dublin, she said adding the last time she was here, five years ago, daughter Harper took her first steps.

“Thank u Dublin!!” she tweeted. And with that, it was over.

  • See Saturday’s ‘Weekend’ magazine


