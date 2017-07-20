Victim: Don’t jail my attacker

The victim of a robbery attempt by a man he met via the fabguys.com gay dating website spoke up for his attacker and said he did not want to see him jailed.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused, Derek Budden, was taken by surprise by the Christianity of the victim in expressing this view through the investigating officer, Det Sgt Tim Murphy yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that, despite the wishes of the injured party for Budden not to be jailed as he has a young daughter, there had to be a jail term because of the vicious nature of the crime.

Judge Kelleher jailed Budden for five months. He set cash recognisances at €500. The judge also said Budden had been given a suspended jail term for another offence in the past and had failed to take advantage of that opportunity.

Budden, aged 34, pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of attempting to rob a man after meeting him through the fabguys.com website.

Mr Buttimer said the accused was prepared to plead guilty to attempted robbery. He said the outline of what happened, as presented by Insp Brian O’Donovan, was accepted except the part where it was said a sexual act took place. Budden claimed he led the victim to believe it would happen but that it did not take place.

Det Sgt Tim Murphy said yesterday: “They met up and went to the county council car park on Carrigrohane Road in Derek Budden’s car where a consensual sexual act took place. Derek Budden allegedly went to the boot of his car and took out a screwdriver and demanded money. It is alleged that a struggle took place inside and outside the car and the injured party managed to get to a nearby service station.”

When the injured party was trying to run, he fell and dropped his phone damaging it. A bag over his shoulder was also damaged. The injured party was at a loss of €150 for those repairs.

It was stated previously that Budden caught up with him. Money was demanded on a countdown from 10 to one or he would stick a screw driver in the victim’s face.

Mr Buttimer said: “Everything is accepted, save and except the act, to which reference is made. There was a deception that an act might occur.

“The accused deeply appreciates the Christianity and kindness of the injured party from that point of view.

“There is no doubt this would attract a custodial penalty for obvious reasons.

“He has addiction issues. He has identified heroin, cocaine and alcohol as addictions.

He made comprehensive admissions to engaging in this scheme.”

The solicitor said the defendant had been active in addressing his addictions.