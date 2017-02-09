Victim came forward after reading about sentencing

Another victim of sexual assault by convicted paedophile Patrick Bassett came forward and complained to gardaí of what happened to him as a child after reading media coverage of his last prison sentence.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, Sergeant Annamarie Guiney testified that Patrick Bassett sexually assaulted a boy who was aged between 8 and 11 in the late 1960s in Co Cork.

Bassett pleaded guilty to all 12 charges.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin acknowledged that the 82-year-old was presently serving a three-year sentence having been convicted on a total of 40 charges of a similar nature in relation to three separate injured parties. The judge imposed a two-year jail sentence but suspended it.

Sgt Guiney said the background to the latest sexual assault before the court was that the defendant, while he was in his 30s, took advantage of the boy. He removed the child’s pants and masturbated him.

When questioned initially about the charges in the Midlands prison, Bassett made no comment to the investigating sergeant.

However, he ultimately pleaded guilty to the 12 charges.

The victim was not present in court yesterday for the case and did not want to appear or to give a victim impact report.

Sgt Guiney said that the injured party did have difficulties arising out of these assaults and had 34 sessions of counselling to deal with his issues.

However, he indicated to her that he was in a good place now and did not want to come to court as he simply wanted to put the matter behind him.

Defence barrister John Devlin stressed the age of the defendant and the fact that he had served prison sentences for such crimes and was still serving one of those sentences of three years. With remission he will be released in April from that sentence.