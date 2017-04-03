Vermin ‘infestations’ at Leinster House cost €8,354 in two years

Rats, mice, bluebottles, and garden ants were found at Leinster House in the past two years.

A pest-control company was called to the parliamentary complex 15 times during 2015 and 2016, at a cost to the taxpayer of €8,354.

Inspection reports compiled by the company reveal problems with black garden ants, in the crèche, rats outside the press office, and an infestation of bluebottle flies in TDs’ offices.

Last May, the pest-control firm dealt with reports of rats on the ground floor of the main building, following complaints of a “rancid smell” emanating from the floor outside the press office.

A pest-control technician reported that there was a hole in flooring outside the ladies’ toilets, which exposed “old, cast-iron waste pipes” and acted as an entry point for rodents.

Last October, the pest-control company was called in response to reports of a bluebottle infestation in three rooms in the LH2000 annex of Leinster House, where many TDs and senators have their offices.

A pesticide spray treated the three offices on the third floor of the building, as well as in the adjacent corridor.

In July, 2015, a spray treated the crèche of Leinster House, in response to an infestation of black garden ants. Ant activity was also noted elsewhere on the ground floor of the main building.

There have been two callouts to date in 2017.