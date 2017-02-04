Home»Today's Stories

Vegetable imports face shortage due to weather

Saturday, February 04, 2017
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

Consumers are facing a vegetable shortage as poor weather across Europe is hitting supplies to super-markets.

 Vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, broccoli, and courgettes, as well as prepared salad bags, have been particularly hit.

The shortage has been caused by a mix of extreme drought followed by floods and freezing conditions which affected growers in Spain, Italy, Turkey, and Greece.

While the shortage here is not as pronounced as in Britain, some retailers are limiting customer purchases of certain items, many of the Irish retailers have also been hit.

Aldi Ireland reported some “short-term availability issues on a very small number of lines” but Lidl said it was filling 97% of its requirement.

Tesco Ireland is also experiencing some supply issues while the Musgrave Group said it had been making preparations since December and stock supply was good.

