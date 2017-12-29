Varadkar keen to extend Fianna Fáil deal

Leo Varadkar expects the Government support pact with Fianna Fáil will survive beyond its three-year term and he will negotiate an extension to the deal with the opposition party next year.

Government figures are playing down any chance of a general election next year and believe the so-called confidence and supply agreement will be reviewed before the next budget.

Mr Varadkar said: “Confidence and supply runs until the budget, which will be October of next year. I think at a certain point, we will have to have a conversation.

“It is, as you know, an agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil so at a certain point we will have to have a conversation. Built into it is a review and potentially it could be continued and I certainly see no reason why it can’t be continued beyond the third budget. But obviously that is a matter for I to discuss with Micheál Martin [the Fianna Fáil leader] in the first instance, and we haven’t yet, then the two parties subsequently.”

The Taoiseach ruled out reviewing the deal early in 2018, but added: “I wouldn’t like to see it drop dead the day after the budget either. That wouldn’t be in anyone’s interest and it would not be in the best interests of the country certainly to have a government on budget night with confidence and supply agreement but not the day after.”

His comments were echoed by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who in an interview with the Irish Examiner, said he believes the deal would go beyond three years: “I do actually. I think it has a very good chance of that.”

Mr Coveney also spoke about the Government’s €100bn capital spending plan, to be unveiled in the new year.

This will include plans for the new Cork to Limerick M20 route: “It is a big, big project, it will cost about a billion euro. And it will take time to do. We will look at new funding models for the M20. I know the European Investment Bank wants to support that. I think there will be some tolls on that road, just like there are tolls on the Dublin-Cork road, M50. Most big motorways have a toll somewhere.”

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar has revealed that he is unlikely to reshuffle the Cabinet: “I’m not planning a reshuffle so the Cabinet will remain as it is. I have no plans at all to reshuffle the Cabinet. Unfortunately, vacancies do arise on occasion but I’ve no intention of creating any.”

But, with only 11 female Fine Gael TDs, he wants to see more women getting involved in politics, particularly at the next general or local elections

He also left the door open on former tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald returning to high office, after her recent resignation over a justice scandal.

Mr Varadkar refused to say if she could be a potential future presidential candidate for Fine Gael. But he did signal that she may return to a senior government position in the future. “There’s no vacancy [in Cabinet] at the moment. We’ll see what the president decides to do.

“I still hold Frances Fitzgerald in very high regard. I’m not planning a cabinet reshuffle but I certainly don’t think for a second that she’s somebody who is debarred from holding high office in the future.”