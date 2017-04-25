Vaccine complacency warning as measles hits Europe

Complacency on vaccines could lead to deaths here as a measles outbreak sweeps across Europe.

The HSE has warned that many European countries are reporting measles outbreaks and is seeking to increase the vaccination rate.

Over 4,000 cases and 18 measles-related deaths have been reported in Romania in the past six months.

Brenda Corcoran of the HSE Immunisation Office warned that measles is a highly infectious virus and can cross national borders easily.

“Other countries with recent measles outbreaks include, Italy, France, Germany, Poland and Belgium. An outbreak involving 40 cases occurred in Ireland as recently as 2016.

"Measles is one of the most infectious diseases. It is spread by coughing and sneezing, and by close contact with an infected individual. With today’s travel patterns, no person or country is beyond the reach of the measles virus,” she said.

Dr Corcoran said the MMR vaccine was the only protection against measles and called on parents to ensure their children are vaccinated.

“Two doses of MMR vaccine (at 12 months and 4-5 years of age) are required to be fully vaccinated. While uptake in Ireland has remained steady at around 92%, we need to increase uptake rates to the target of 95% to make sure measles does not circulate here.

“This is important for everybody but is particularly vital to protect young babies as they cannot receive the MMR vaccine until they are 12 months old so they are vulnerable to complications, including death if they are exposed to measles infection,” she said.

Dr Corcoran said the recent fall in the uptake of the HPV vaccine over unsubstantiated safety concerns served as a reminder that complacency can creep in in terms of vaccination rates.

“This serves as a reminder that ongoing efforts are required to reach and maintain high vaccine uptake levels. The theme for this year’s European Immunisation Week is ‘vaccines work’ and we must continue to remind ourselves that vaccines are a simple, effective and safe way to save lives and prevent serious illness,” she said.

To mark European Immunisation Week, the European Commission and the World Health Organization have highlighted the fact that, in the last 60 years, immunisation has saved more children’s lives than any other medical intervention.

“The impact of this revolution in disease prevention over just a few decades is enormous.

“Measles caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year, before widespread vaccination was put in place in 1980.

“Thanks to Maurice Hilleman’s measles vaccine this highly contagious disease is now preventable.

“It is a blessing and an achievement that these diseases are largely behind us,” said a statement.