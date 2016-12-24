Vacant council houses can be viewed online

A new online pilot scheme that allows people on a council’s waiting list to express interest in vacant local authority housing has proved a great success.

Cork County Council launched the online Choice Based Letting (CBL) system late last month, in the North Cork area, and will roll it out across the county.

It is intended to speed up the re-letting of vacant homes.

CBL allows 1,574 approved applicants, who had requested to be housed in the North Cork region, access to the online viewing system.

It is updated weekly to show all vacant council houses on offer.

Approved applicants are able to access it through a unique user ID and PIN code.

The available properties will only be offered to those who express an interest in a particular type of property in a certain area.

In its first week of operation, three properties listed on CBL received 2,533 views, resulting in 141 expressions of interest, senior county council officials said.

The most amount of views was on a house at the Shanowen estate, in the village of Rathcormac.

It got 1,103 views, with 59 expressions of interest from potential tenants.

A home at Gouldshill, in Mallow, received 923 views, resulting in 65 expressions of interest.

Another property, at Oliver Plunkett Place, Doneraile, received 597 hits and 17 firm expressions of interest.

During the second week, a further 643 applicants had logged onto the system — which equated to 41% of the total number of people seeking housing in the region.

During that week, four properties got a combined 1,725 views, with 49 firm expressions of interest.

These houses were in Mitchelstown, Newmarket, Charleville, and Ballyhooly and each got over 400 views.

Maurice Manning, head of the council’s housing directorate, said the properties are advertised on Wednesdays and then withdrawn from the system the following Tuesday, when new properties are posted online.

The council then holds talks with prospective tenants and decides on a new occupier.

The council’s northern division chairman, Cllr Ian Doyle, said the initiative would speed up the reallocation of council houses and he said he was impressed by the choice of units available to those on the waiting list.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) was told that two offers of new homes had already been made using CBL. He was also told that people can only be allocated a property under the CBL if they express an interest online.

CBL can also be used by people seeking a transfer from one local authority property to another.

The CBL provides pictures of the houses and lists the number of bedrooms, and specs such as heating, showers, gardens, driveways, and sheds, etc.

Mr Manning added that of the 2,337 council houses in North Cork, just 72, or 3%, were currently vacant.