US Travel Ban: Enda Kenny orders review of Ireland's US pre-clearance

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has ordered a “full review” of American pre-clearance operations in Ireland in response to US President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration clampdown.

Mr Kenny’s announcement coincided with news that one person was prevented from travelling to the US from Ireland due to the de facto Muslim travel ban since the controversial policy was implemented at the weekend.

A series of Government ministers yesterday condemned Mr Trump’s travel ban amid Cabinet calls for pre-clearance officials in Ireland to ignore the controversial policy.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone, Transport Minister Shane Ross, European Affairs Minister Dara Murphy, Communications Minister Denis Naughten and others raised serious concerns over the policy.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump put a 120-day hold on allowing refugees into the US, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria, and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Dublin and Shannon airports are among a small number of sites in the world that offer pre-clearance to passengers travelling to the US.

By clearing customs and immigration checks before departure, they are then treated as domestic arrivals on reaching the US.

Last night, it emerged that the review will involve discusssions between the Dublin Airport Authority, the Department of Transport and the Department of Justice who will in turn meet their US counterparts including officials from the Homeland Security service.

The next meeting between them is scheduled to take place on March 1.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their meeting at Government buildings. Picture: Chris Bellew

Speaking at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Mr Kenny said he disagreed with Mr Trump’s policy and said he will raise his concerns when he meets him “face to face” on St Patrick’s Day.

“In respect of the policy that used by the American government, I disagree with it. I will say that to the president [Trump] and the vice-president [Mike Pence] when I meet with them.

"I have asked for a complete review now of the pre-clearance facilities here in Ireland in respect of the three departments that are handling this so we can be clear of the importance of it,” Mr Kenny said.

“It must be remembered that pre-clearance brings enormous convenience to a lot of people so these are issues we are happy to negotiate on. I don’t agree with this policy and he will hear my reasons when I meet him,” the Taoiseach said.

For her part, Ms May said the UK has a different approach to dealing with immigration.

“In respect of the policies which have been announced by the United States, the UK takes a different approach,” she said.

“At no stage in the six years when I was home secretary did I introduce those sort of arrangements. President Trump has been elected and has implemented what he promised he would. But we have a different approach,” she said.

The Department of Transport confirmed the turning away of the passenger at Dublin Airport last night, as the American embassy separately said the ban will also affect thousands of Irish people with dual citizenship from the targeted countries.

In a statement last night, a department spokesperson confirmed one individual was “refused US entry at Dublin Airport”.

However, the department had not provided any details on the individual, their nationality, and whether they are an Irish citizen, hold dual citizenship or are a citizen of another country at the time of going to press.

However, despite growing opposition demands for Ireland to make a clear show of strength against the “earth-shattering” plan, only junior minister for skills John Halligan has to date urged Taoiseach Enda Kenny to cancel the annual St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House.

But Mr Kenny said he still intends on going to Washington DC in March.

Mr Donohoe was very strong in his condemnation of Mr Trump.

“I believe what president Trump did was wrong. I believe it is wrong to treat people on the basis of their nationality. I believe it is wrong to treat people on the basis of their religion, or on the religion of the state they originate from,” he said.

At a separate event, Transport Minister and Independent Alliance TD Shane Ross said he is “very concerned” about what is happening in the US, adding “no one could expect any Irish government minister to approve of what he [Mr Trump] did”.