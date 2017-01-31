US Travel Ban: Anger at ‘earth-shattering’ Trump move

A series of ministers have condemned US president Donald Trump’s “Muslim travel ban” amid cabinet calls for pre-clearance officials in Ireland to ignore the controversial policy.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone, Transport Minister Shane Ross, European Affairs Minister Dara Murphy, Communications Minister Denis Naughten, and others raised serious concerns over the policy in separate statements yesterday.

However, despite growing opposition demands for Ireland to make a clear show of strength in condemning the “earth-shattering” plan, only junior minister for skills John Halligan has to date urged Taoiseach Enda Kenny to cancel the annual St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House over the issue.

Speaking to reporters after an Institute of International and European Affairs event in Dublin, where he repeatedly warned of the rise of “populist” politicians, Mr Donohoe said that Mr Trump’s policies were “wrong” and had “profound consequences” for the world. “I believe what President Trump did was wrong. I believe it is wrong to treat people on the basis of their nationality. I believe it is wrong to treat people on the basis of their religion, or on the religion of the state where they originate,” he said.

Mr Donohoe said Ireland must continue to “stand by” refugees, migrants and people “leaving scenes of war” regardless of where they are from, and that this country will “articulate our national interests in visits to America, Capitol Hill and our engagement with the White House”.

However, despite confirming he wants Ireland to review whether Mr Trump’s travel ban can be imposed during pre-clearance assessments in Irish airports, he admitted “those working for the American administration [in Ireland] will be implementing that executive order” and said it was “very important” Mr Kenny still went to the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

Speaking at a separate event, Transport Minister and Independent Alliance TD Shane Ross said he was “very concerned” about what was happening in the US. “It is something that has earth-shattering consequences globally and no one could expect any Irish government minister to approve of what he [Mr Trump] did,” he said.

He confirmed the potential ban at pre-clearance in Irish airports will be discussed at Cabinet today, before declining to com-ment further before discussing the matter with his colleagues in the alliance.

However, in a briefing note sent by Mr Ross to cabinet members yesterday, he stressed his “serious misgivings about the potential humanitarian consequences” involved.

While a spokesperson for Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald declined to comment, Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone insisted that the policy must not be imposed.

In a letter to Mr Kenny yesterday she said the travel ban may breach Irish and international law, a remark the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein repeated last night.

Among other government members who spoke out about the travel ban were Communications Minister Denis Naughten, European Affairs Minister Dara Murphy, Independent Alliance TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, and junior minister for skills John Halligan.

However, all except Mr Halligan said Mr Kenny’s visit to the White House must still take place.

Meanwhile, the Green Party staged the first of what is likely to be a number of protests outside the US embassy in Dublin yesterday, with a second protest planned by the Anti-Austerity Alliance/People Before Profit this Thursday.

The AAA-PBP — who include Richard Boyd Barrett, who yesterday said Mr Kenny must not travel to the White House to “grovel” for a “racist bully” — has separately sent an emergency Dáil motion to all parties and groups seeking an immediate ban on imposing Mr Trump’s immigration policy in Irish airports, a view backed by Sinn Féin and Labour.

One person refused US entry in Dublin

- Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent

One person has been barred from travelling to America from Ireland due to US President Donald Trump’s travel ban since the executive order was implemented at the weekend.

The Department of Transport confirmed the situation last night.

It also emerged that the ban will affect thousands of Irish people with dual citizenship from the targeted countries.

In a statement last night, a department spokesperson confirmed one individual was “refused US entry at Dublin Airport”.

The department had not provided any details on the individual at the time of going to press.

The ban has provoked widespread international anger, Irish Government condemnation, US legal cases, and a European Parliament motion warning it is illegal.

The order involves a 120-day pause on allowing refugees into the US, an indefinite ban on refugees from war-torn Syria, and a 90-day block on people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the US.

Mr Trump insists the ban has been imposed to protect US citizens from terrorist attacks and is not anti-Muslim as it relates to countries instead of a religion.

Critics have noted no attack on US soil has been perpetrated by people from these countries, that the vast majority are fleeing war in their home countries, and that the ban’s focus on countries with a predominantly Muslim population mean it is religious discrimination.

Due to an international airport pre-clearance agreement with the US, Dublin and Shannon airports are currently obliged to implement the order.

Meanwhile, the American embassy in Dublin confirmed Irish passport holders who have dual citizenship with one of the countries affected by the order will be blocked from reaching US soil.

The travel ban controversy is expected to be among the key issues that Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan will raise during a three day visit to Washington, DC, this week which will see him hold meetings with Republican and Democrat politicians.