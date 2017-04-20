US show reconstructs sadistic Graham Dwyer murder

Graphic details of the murder of Elaine O’Hara at the hands of sadistic killer Graham Dwyer have been reconstructed for a major US television crime network.

The harrowing case, which shocked the country during Dwyer’s murder trial in 2015, are outlined in a hard-hitting episode of Married with Secrets on the Investigation Discovery (ID) channel on American TV.

The network bases its docu-dramas on true events with the aim of unravelling “the truth behind real-life mysteries”.

Viewer discretion is advised at the outset of the 40-minute episode, entitled ‘Yes, Master’, which chronicles the toxic master-slave relationship between the married architect and his vulnerable victim prior to the murder.

Central characters are played by a cast of mainly American actors.

They include Dwyer, 44, and his wife; Ms O’Hara, 36; a previous partner of the killer; and key investigating gardaí.

The show also features interviews with friends of Ms O’Hara and commentary from a number of Irish court reporters who covered the harrowing 43-day trial in 2015.

One of the victim’s friends, Caroline Nugent, tells the show: “Elaine did confide in me that she was seeing a married man and he wasn’t being very nice to her and I advised her, ‘look, get the hell out of that, you’re worth more than that’.

“I never asked her again after it and I regret that. All the awful stuff that came out [in court] was not the Elaine that I have known and all the rest of us in the shop knew,” said Ms Nugent.

Beginning with the discovery of Ms O’Hara’s skeletal remains on Kilakee Mountain in Rathfarnham, Dublin, in 2013, ‘Yes, Master’ outlines the series of incredible coincidences, diligent police work, and “disgusting” phone texts that would eventually lead to the arrest of the depraved architect.

Dramatic re-enactments of the middle-class killer’s sadomasochistic behaviour along with the barrage of texts he sent his vulnerable victim, also feature in the episode, which first aired on the US network six months ago.

Short clips and various versions of the entire episode have also been uploaded to YouTube.

Viewers learn that it was presumed Ms O’Hara, who had a history of depression and self-harm, had taken her own life after she went missing on August 22, 2012.

Thirteen months later — coincidentally on Dwyer’s birthday, September 13 — the Dublin woman’s remains were found by a woman out walking her dog in remote woodland.

The Co Cork-born killer, who denied the murder, was unanimously found guilty by a jury on March 27, 2015.

He is currently serving a life sentence for the killing.