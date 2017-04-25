US Senator Bernie Sanders to speak at Dalkey Book Festival in June

US Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is to come to Ireland in June, it has been announced.

The left-wing veteran politician was a revelation in the race to become the Democratic candidate last year, running Hilary Clinton incredibly close.

He is to appear at an event in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre as part of the Dalkey Book Festival, and will be joined in conversation by broadcaster and economist David McWilliams.

It is understood the organisers had looked to host Mr Sanders in a venue close to Dalkey but a large crowd is expected and hence the 2,111-seater venue has been booked.

Sanders, who is also the longest serving independent in US congressional history, surprised many by the way he energised the Democratic race.

And while he was beaten by Ms Clinton in the Democratic primary, he was credited with persuading the party to adopt a significantly more left-leaning platform.

Despite losing the race, since the election of Donald Trump as president, Mr Sanders has been travelling to venues across America in the company of new Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez on what has been called the “Unity Tour” in opposition to the president.

But, despite his contesting of the Democratic candidacy, Mr Sanders has in recent days restated his Independent credentials.

“Do you consider yourself a Democrat?” he was asked on US television.

“No, I am an Independent,” he replied.

Commenting on the announcement of the event, festival director Sian Smyth said: “It is an extraordinary privilege for the Dalkey Book Festival to host Bernie Sanders, we are truly delighted to bring him to Ireland for the first time.”

In January 2016, broadcaster Bill O’Reilly threatened to flee to Ireland if Mr Sanders won the nomination: “If Bernie Sanders gets elected president, I’m fleeing … I’m going to Ireland. And they already know it… I shouldn’t say it publicly because that will get Sanders more votes,” he said.

“But I’m not going to pay 90% of my income to that guy. I’m sorry. I’m not doing it,” he said.