US embassy who warned protest could turn violent accused of scaremongering

US officials who warned last night’s travel ban protest outside the US embassy could turn violent were “scaremongering” and ignoring the fact protesters were targeting a “racist” policy.

The Anti-Austerity Alliance/ People Before Profit hit out at the claim after an email from the embassy to Irish-based US citizens said they should stay away from the Unite Against Racism protest against US president Donald Trump policy last night.

In an email to US citizens earlier this week, the embassy wrote: “A protest in opposition to the US president’s executive order on protecting the nation from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals is planned for the evening of February 2. The exact number of participants is unknown, but may exceed 1,000.

“Even protests intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and exercise caution when in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations,” read the email.

AAA/PBP TD Mick Barry said the email was an attempt to “warn off American citizens from attending”.

“It is a disgraceful attempt to make those who will engage in protest look like thugs and implies that the driving factor is an anti-American sentiment. Rather than being anti-American as the email suggests, the protest is standing in solidarity with the millions of people against Trump’s policies,” saying the ban is “racist”.

Meanwhile, the Dáil will debate the impact of the controversial policy which affects people from Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Libya and Yemen next Thursday. Some 5,000 people from these countries have dual Irish citizenship, while another 4,000 non-citizens are living in Ireland.