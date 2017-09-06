Updated: Study shows majority of nursing graduates stay in Ireland

(Updated story): The notion that nursing graduates are fleeing these shores in droves in search of better pay and conditions has been challenged by a study which shows the vast majority remain here for work immediately after graduation.

Statistics just published by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) show 96% of Irish graduates with nursing degrees are still working in Ireland nine months after graduation.

Liam Doran, general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), said he was “surprised by the finding”.

“It surprises me based upon the facts on the ground. They weren’t being offered permanent contracts at that stage, that only came in with the 2016 graduates,” he said.

The INMO has long campaigned for health employers to improve pay and conditions for nurses and midwives in order to attract and retain them within the health service. Almost 14,000 Irish-qualified nurses and midwives have left Ireland for other health services since 2010.

Less surprising was the HEA finding that nine in 10 of those studying nursing are female. Perhaps least surprising of all is the finding that more male nurses are higher earners.

44% of male postgraduate nursing graduate are earning €45,000 or more compared to 41% of females in the same cohort;

7% of male graduates with a primary degree earn €45,000+ compared to 1% of female graduates;

More than three quarters of male graduates earn between €25,000-€45,000 compared to 70% of females.

Mr Doran said there was “no doubt that male nurses tend to get promoted quicker to higher level positions at ward level”. “It is probably no different to teaching in that respect,” he said.

The HEA study also found that overall nursing new entrants decreased by 6% between 2011/12 and 2015/16 but enrolments in postgraduate nursing courses increased by 43%.

“This reflects a small but growing shift to nursing as a postgrad programme,” the study authors said.

As many as 98% of nursing graduates employed in Ireland are working in the health services. Just over seven in 10 of those with basic degrees are earning between €25,000 and €45,000 (compared to 50% of all graduates), 28% are earning <€25,000 (compared to 47% of all graduates) and 1% are earning €45,000 or more (compared to 3% of all graduates).

In terms of nursing new entrants, 4% are non-Irish. Of these, almost one third come from India (32%), 24% from the UK and 9% from Nigeria. Up to 88% of non-Irish nursing graduates were working in Ireland nine months after graduation.

Meanwhile, in a statemnet today the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have said they wish to clarify a misleading headline regarding nursing/midwifery graduates in a press release issued yesterday by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) where they state that the “vast majority of nursing graduates now remain in Ireland”.

The statement reads:

"In the study the HEA defined nursing as “nursing refers to all courses under the broad discipline of nursing and midwifery from 2014/15 onward and nursing and caring up to and including 2013/14.”

"Caring is a very broad definition and would not refer specifically to nursing therefore the figures of undergraduates in 2011 of 2,202 exceed the nursing undergraduate figure by 802 and likewise for 2012,13 and14. Also, the definition in this study, of nursing graduates, includes both undergraduates and post graduates, therefore those undertaking education while employed are included in the results. Customarily this group, are in employment whilst obtaining the post graduate education and continue in employment post attainment of postgraduate education, and responded as such to this survey.

"In relation to the statistics provided, the data was collected from 6 of the 13 Schools of Nursing and Midwifery. This excluded more than half of the third level institutions providing undergraduate nursing education.

"The survey shows employment statistics for 9 months after graduation. However, this is totally inaccurate in the case of undergraduates as we are aware that undergraduates of 2015 emigrated in their masses to the UK. It was not until 2016 that some new undergraduates were offered permanent posts. Many undergraduates took up employment in the private sector. The survey does not clarify if nurses were working as a nurse, HCA outside of the public sector via agency etc.

"The INMO conducted its own survey of nursing and midwifery interns of 2017, earlier this year. At that point, 78% of all interns were considering emigrating. In response to this, the HSE agreed to offer all the new graduates permanent contracts.

"In summary, these headlines are misleading. Undergraduate nurses, if they responded, only responded from 6 out of 13 colleges and the data also included employees undertaking continuous professional development who remained in employment.

"Unfortunately this is not a good news story and the facts remain that employment during this period in the Public Health service was not available to, or availed of, by undergraduate nursing. The HSE’s own figures show that in December 2015 the staff nursing whole time equivalent (WTE) figure was 24,749 and this had decreased by 189 WTE’s to 24,560 in May 2016. Thus, the HSE’s staffing figures put in context the misleading headlines in the HEA report."

Phil Ni Sheaghdha, INMO General Secretary Designate went on: “It is unfortunate that the HEA have presented some statistics from the study in a misleading manner which undermines the study as a whole. 1,500 new nursing and midwifery graduates are trained each year and the INMO is continuing to work with national and local HSE management to ensure that we hold on to as many new graduates as possible.

"Most graduates who have been offered contracts are willing to stay. However, many graduates have not been offered jobs. This has forced many to consider emigration with the UK, where there are severe nursing and midwifery shortages, remaining the most popular destination.”

Liam Conway, INMO’s Student and New Graduate Officer added: “The INMO is currently in the process of conducting an exit poll of the 2017 new graduates and early indications show 52.56% have been offered permanent contracts, 41.40 % have not been offered a contract or post, 6.05% have been offered fixed term/temporary contracts, 32.33% of surveyed new graduates are emigrating and 67.67% are staying in Ireland.

"According to the above figures over 32% of 2017 new graduates surveyed will also emigrate.”

Responding to the latest INMO statement the HEA have this afternoon claimed they sent the press release and the figures to the INMO in advance of publication and also contacted them asking if they wished to clarify any matters.

"We are satisfied that the survey results which are part of the First Destination survey that we conduct among all graduates nine months after graduation are accurate. We have been conducting this survey with the help of the institutions for close on three decades.

"The responses reflect how the graduates themselves have responded. Our study points out that nine months after graduation, the majority of nursing graduates have indicated that they are working in Ireland.

"We are aware that the results are for university nursing graduates but intend to include all graduates in nursing from 2018.

"While anecdotally, we are aware that later in their careers, many move abroad, we do not survey graduates at that stage.

"We remain happy to discuss the survey with the INMO."