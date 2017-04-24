Home»Today's Stories

Up to two consultants a month quit

Monday, April 24, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

Hospital consultants are resigning at a rate of one or two per month, mainly in frustration at the two-tier pay system, according to the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

Dr Peadar Gilligan, chair of the IMO consultants’ committee, said it was a “nationwide phenomenon that needs to be taken very seriously by the HSE”.

He said it was “almost unheard of when I took up my post, for people to resign from a consultant position”.

“Now I see it. And I sit on the consultant application advisory committee and we deal with resignations every second month or so.”

The committee, set up by the HSE, provides independent advice on applications and qualifications for consultant posts.

Dr Gilligan, an emergency medicine consultant in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital, said the 30% cut to the salaries of new entrants introduced by former health minister James Reilly in 2012 was largely to blame.

“People feel ‘I do the same job as my colleague who was appointed before 2012 and he’s getting paid more in that job than I am’.

“I teach senior trainees as part of my job — and to see the impact it has on their morale. When I ask them what they are going to do about it, they say ‘We’re leaving’. And that has turned out to be the reality. They have left and many of them have no intention of coming back,” Dr Gilligan said.

Resignations were across age-groups and specialties, but particularly in the area of child and adult psychiatry, reflecting under-resourcing, he said. Indeed people were no longer attracted to the profession, according to Dr Matt Sadlier, consultant psychiatrist at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Dr Sadlier said the notion that a vacancy would not attract multiple applications was not one that existed when he was applying for jobs.

“The concept that it wouldn’t be hotly contested, the concept that a vacancy wouldn’t have 20 applicants didn’t exist,” he said. 

Yet the website publicjobs.ie is littered with adverts for consultant psychiatrists (22 in all, eight for child and adolescent psychiatry), including one post advertised since February 2016. There are currently c370 vacant consultant posts nationally.

Dr Gilligan and Dr Sadlier were speaking on a motion at the IMO’s AGM at the weekend, calling on the Government to enter negotiations on a new consultant contract that will eliminate the two-tier pay structure. 

A separate motion proposed a 30% reduction in the pay of new TDs “to match that imposed on newly appointed consultants who unlike TDs are hard to attract”. Both motions were carried.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The end of cash: The cost of a cashless society

The end of cash: It’s a Bit harder to trace online currency, but not impossible

The end of cash: Tapping for money becomes commonplace for consumers

State solicitor warns that gang warfare could easily restart in Limerick City


Breaking Stories

Fire services battle mountain fires in Gougane Barra

Over 13% of parents admit to 'insurance fronting' in new survey

Latest: Citizens Assembly makes historic call to legisltate for abortion 'without restriction as to reasons'

Illegal fires across north Kerry and west Cork destroy forestry and nesting areas

Lifestyle

Speaking up on mental health

Prine Harry opens up about pain following his mother's death

The Swingle Singers in perfect harmony for Cork International Choral Festival

What to watch this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 