‘Unprecedented’ clean-up post Ophelia as West Cork sighs with relief

It may not have looked it yesterday as people across West Cork surveyed the fallout from Hurricane Ophelia, but the area might have escaped the worst of the damage.

One local authority staff member helping to co-ordinate the clean-up said the area has been “very fortunate” the damage was not worse, while it also emerged that two local fire brigades responded to an incident on Monday when a tree fell on a car, but without causing serious injury. The incident occurred near Ballineen and was responded to fire brigades in Clonakilty and Dunmanway.

Work continued yesterday on clearing fallen trees from main transport routes and while some still caused an obstruction, such as on the Western Road in Clonakilty and on the outskirts of Rosscarbery and Leap, all main roads were expected to be fully cleared by last night.

Justin England of Cork County Council explained how all chainsaw work has to be conducted by hired contractors who are “flat out”, and that work on clearing trees and debris from smaller local roads is also under way: “This will be unprecedented. The biggest problem is trees down.”

No final cost has been placed on the damage caused by Ophelia in the county as yet, but it is likely to outstrip that caused by Storm Darwin and will have to be dealt with out of existing funds, with local authorities then seeking reimbursement from central government.

Cork County Council received almost 600 calls in relation to fallen trees and more than 300 council staff, 60 tree surgeons, and 100 tractors/JCBs are working to clear them. Regarding water supplies, Kinsale is one area affected and where efforts were being made to fully reconnect yesterday. The local authority is also undertaking an examination of the impacts of Ophelia on coastal infrastructure including piers, harbours, and pontoons. Its emergency line is 021 4800048.

Power was restored to some areas yesterday, but at lunchtime, 33,600 houses were still without power in the Bandon district and another 13,000 houses were without electricity in the Dunmanway district. Those figures included 3,000 properties in Skibbereen, 3,400 in Rosscarbery, 2,100 in Bantry and 1,200 in Dunmanway. ESB Networks repeated its warnings to the public to steer clear of fallen or damaged power lines.

The lack of electricity was also an issue for farmers, many of whom were trying to source generators to resume milking. Fallen trees also caused significant damage to fencing wires, meaning more work for farmers in securing their animals.

Tom Wilson, a farmer and local ICMSA representative from near Enniskeane, said Ophelia blew most of the roof off a slatted house where he was keeping around 45 cattle: “Three quarters of it came off. I’ll have to try and get it fixed. The biggest problem is we have no ESB yet.”

Tom milks more than 100 cows and managed to source a generator yesterday.

In Schull, Ophelia ripped the roof off the Coast Guard station and dumped it next to the Garda station next door. Work was continuing on repairing it yesterday.