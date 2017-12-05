University Hospital Limerick warned on infection prevention

University Hospital Limerick, the subject of an internal and external probe over concerns that patients died after being infected by multidrug-resistant superbugs, has been warned by the health watchdog to immediately boost staffing numbers in its infection prevention and control team, writes Catherine Shanahan.

Hiqa wrote to Colette Cowan, CEO of the UL Hospitals Group, following an inspection in September, saying it had identified issues “that may present a serious risk” to patients, visitors, and staff, and that immediate measures were needed to mitigate them.

This was “in the context of a hospital which is presented with known challenges” associated with the almost untreatable suberbug, carbapenemase-producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE).

Last year, a whistleblower claimed up to 30 patients had died at UHL after being infected with multidrug-resistant superbugs. UHL recently completed an internal review into deaths where CPE may have played a role. A senior microbiologist from the UK is conducting an external audit of the review findings. A statement from the group last night said they look “forward to sharing the findings of reviews once completed”.

However, Hiqa remains concerned, saying despite the implementation of a number of mitigating measures, its latest inspection found “new cases and clusters of CPE continued to be identified”. The report said risk factors that likely contributed to the transmission of CPE included:

A hospital operating over capacity where patients were regularly boarded on ward corridors;

Insufficient single room isolation facilities;

Infection prevention and control team resource deficiencies;

Accommodation of patients in multi-occupancy ‘nightingale’-style rooms;

Insufficient resources to implement rapid CPE testing;

Poor practice in relation to the cleaning and disposal of bedpans (CPE are shed in the faeces).

The inspection found that contrary to Hiqa’s prior recommendations that additional supports needed to be provided, staffing numbers for key positions had not been sufficiently augmented: In fact, the level of experience and training among infection prevention and control nurses had declined.

The hospital said a third consultant microbiologist post has been approved and that recruitment of a specialist scientist, an assistant director of nursing with a remit for CPE, plus three additional specialist nurses is due to commence shortly.

In most cases CPE bacteria are carried harmlessly in the gut and do not cause infection or illness. However, CPE bacteria can cause bloodstream and other infections that could result in serious illness or death.