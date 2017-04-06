Home»Today's Stories

Universities to join ‘It Stops Now’ campaign

Thursday, April 06, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter

Two more major universities are expected by the end of this week to lend their support to the new campaign aimed at preventing sexual harassment and violence in third-level education.

The ‘It Stops Now’ campaign was officially launched yesterday as part of the Europe-wide ESHTE (Ending Sexual Harassment and Sexual Violence in Third Level Education) initiative, backed by the National Women’s Council of Ireland, the Union of Students of Ireland and student unions.

Third-level institutions including Dublin City University, University College Cork, and University College Dublin have also lent official support.

Jennifer McCarthy Flynn, ESHTE project coordinator, said it was expected Trinity College Dublin and Dublin Institute of Technology will join them.

Dr Louise Crowley, senior lecturer in family law in UCC, spoke at the launch about a pilot ‘bystander intervention’ project for law students, which began last September.

She hoped the programme, which carries academic credits, could be expanded to other areas of the university and said a similar programme would be beneficial at secondary school level.

“If they know at 14 or 15 you can’t make rape jokes, I think they will learn something valuable,” she said. “At second level, the seeds are being sown and there is a wonderful opportunity to give that positive message.”

Figures show more than 30% of students reported feeling sexually harassed or intimidated while 16% had experienced some form of unwanted sexual attention.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS universities, university, ESHTE, Ending Sexual Harassment and Sexual Violence in Third Level Education

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Simon Coveney to defy advice on water charges

‘Lack of manpower’ at root of army IT glitch

Five arrests in raids over Aidan O'Driscoll killing

PAC must pay two-thirds of Angela Kerins’ costs in failed action over ‘witch hunt’


Breaking Stories

SIPTU calls for people responsible for Bus Éireann 'debacle' to be identified as talks end for night

No Lotto winner, but one ticket wins €175k

Paul Murphy: Campaigners claiming victory on water charges, but Govt may try again

DUP brands Sinn Féin 'doom and gloom merchants' as Stormont talks progress slowly

Lifestyle

New book looks at the funnier side of vet experiences

A question of taste - Des Keogh

Violinist Min Kym talks about when her life became unstrung

Who will be the 007th James Bond?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 42
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 