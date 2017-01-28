Home»Today's Stories

Union ‘will do damnedest’ to retain rural bus services

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Christy Parker

National Bus and Rail Union general secretary Dermot O’Leary says his union will do its “damnedest” to retain rural services should it be forced into industrial action .

The union secretary told a public meeting in Youghal, Co Cork, of its members’ and Bus Éireann’s deep community roots.

He criticised the National Transport Authority for “failing to understand the connectivity and integration” of the Bus Éireann network with rural Ireland.

With NBRU president John Moloney and NBRU executive members Ger O’Donovan and Michael Kennefick in attendance, Mr O’Leary was speaking at a meeting to seek public and political support to proposed transport network changes.

He drew comparisons with the NTA’s proposals to drop or reduce Expressway routes to a decline in other rural services such as the closures of post offices, garda stations and banks.

He said current licensing arrangements had doubled capacity on some corridors with private operators providing faster, motorway services “from A to B”.

However, Mr O’Leary said the NTA’s big mistake was in jettisoning its Expressway commitment to small communities so as to compete.

He said some loss-making Expressway routes needed restructuring as they were “dragging the whole system down”, including other services connecting 23 Expressway routes. Youghal lies on Expressway Route 40 from Wexford to Cork to Tralee and people, at the meeting, sought reassurances of its retention. Many feared a loss of service would impinge on access to schools, hospitals and work and also on free or subsidised travel schemes.

Mr O’Leary said private operators were not legally obliged to coalesce with free travel initiatives while stressing the NBRU was “fully supportive” of free travel concessions.”

He suspected, however, NTA administrators were “not thinking about 20,000 carers in Cork” when “looking at a map and sticking a bus” where needed.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS buses, bus eireann, rural ireland, national bus and rail union

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Bus Éireann boss tells committee he is not scaremongering about difficulties

Finding the right route for the future of bus services

More in this Section

Magdaleneredress scheme to be probed

Drama at students’ gangland film shoot as armed gardaí swoop into action

Basking sharks in Irish waters put on endangered list

Applegreen is fuelling wild speculation of a Euromillions windfall


Breaking Stories

Bus Éireann SIPTU members ’prepared for war’

Trump suggests EU held up plans for Doonbeg resort

Irish Cancer Society warns parents about fake HPV vaccine news

Sir Declan Morgan: Legacy inquests row leaves victims with wasted year

Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Calling all writers to Cork literary gathering

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 