Union ‘will do damnedest’ to retain rural bus services

National Bus and Rail Union general secretary Dermot O’Leary says his union will do its “damnedest” to retain rural services should it be forced into industrial action .

The union secretary told a public meeting in Youghal, Co Cork, of its members’ and Bus Éireann’s deep community roots.

He criticised the National Transport Authority for “failing to understand the connectivity and integration” of the Bus Éireann network with rural Ireland.

With NBRU president John Moloney and NBRU executive members Ger O’Donovan and Michael Kennefick in attendance, Mr O’Leary was speaking at a meeting to seek public and political support to proposed transport network changes.

He drew comparisons with the NTA’s proposals to drop or reduce Expressway routes to a decline in other rural services such as the closures of post offices, garda stations and banks.

He said current licensing arrangements had doubled capacity on some corridors with private operators providing faster, motorway services “from A to B”.

However, Mr O’Leary said the NTA’s big mistake was in jettisoning its Expressway commitment to small communities so as to compete.

He said some loss-making Expressway routes needed restructuring as they were “dragging the whole system down”, including other services connecting 23 Expressway routes. Youghal lies on Expressway Route 40 from Wexford to Cork to Tralee and people, at the meeting, sought reassurances of its retention. Many feared a loss of service would impinge on access to schools, hospitals and work and also on free or subsidised travel schemes.

Mr O’Leary said private operators were not legally obliged to coalesce with free travel initiatives while stressing the NBRU was “fully supportive” of free travel concessions.”

He suspected, however, NTA administrators were “not thinking about 20,000 carers in Cork” when “looking at a map and sticking a bus” where needed.