Union makes no recommendation on public pay deal

Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Elaine Loughlin and Niall Murray

The union representing higher public servants has decided not to make a recommendation to members on the public sector pay deal.

Public sector unions are to begin the process of balloting members after a successor to the Lansdowne Road agreement was hammered out.

After meeting yesterday, the executive of the Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants (AHCPS) decided not to give a recommendation to its 3,000 members before they are balloted next week.

General secretary Ciaran Rohan said: “While we are somewhat disappointed that our members will be waiting more than five years to see their pay levels restored to pre-recession levels, we do welcome the progress made during the recent pay talks. 

"For that reason, our executive has decided to ballot members without making a recommendation as to whether or not they should accept or reject the deal.”

Meanwhile, the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland has yet to begin deliberations on the proposed deal despite deciding to go back into the Lansdowne Road agreement over the weekend.

The union said last week that it was a major disappointment that the deal did not provide the certainty it sought on bridging the pay gap or give any commitment to reduce the extra 33 hours a year that teachers were required to continue working under the Lansdowne Road agreement.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland have recommended that the deal be rejected.

KEYWORDS public sector pay

