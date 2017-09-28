Home»Today's Stories

‘Unidentified’ man can’t be held forever: Judge

Thursday, September 28, 2017
Liam Heylin

A district judge yesterday said that a Nigerian national, remanded in custody because of a mystery over his identity, could not be kept in jail forever.

Ambrose Amorjie, 37, had been remanded in custody for a week, until yesterday, so his fingerprints could be cross-checked on EU data bases. However, Detective Sergeant Seán O’Regan said: “Unfortunately, I have no results, yet. He has still produced no documents whatsoever.”

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said the man was charged with having no documents and was pleading guilty.

“He has absolutely no documents. He was working at a service station. He had no permission to be in the country,” the detective said.

The accused gave an address at Gerald Griffin St, Cork, but the occupant there did not know him. Amorjie told gardaí he had come in through Austria to Dublin airport. However, the officer said the man would have needed travel documents.

Mr Buttimer said that if the fingerprints search came to a dead end, the accused would still be in custody. He suggested enquiries could be made of the Nigerian authorities.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he could not keep the man in custody forever, but said the accused was not helping. He was further remanded until October 4.


