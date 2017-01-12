Uncle of assault victim left in coma appeals for information

The uncle of 18-year-old Kym Owens has described how her family’s life “has come to a standstill” following the vicious assault, which has left her in an induced coma since November.

Ms Owens was attacked at the entrance to the Moyglare Abbey Estate in Maynooth in Kildare after travelling from her hometown near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on a private bus on November 20.

She suffered a broken jaw, a fractured eye socket and lost several teeth in the assault which has left her in an induced coma in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown

She was found on the pavement outside the estate at 8.30pm and her phone and bag, which contained her laptop, were not taken so robbery is thought to be unlikely as a motive. Last month, it was reported that a group of young women have been identified as suspects in relation to the horrific attack.

However, gardaí still have no suspects or eyewitnesses in relation to the case.

A fundraising concert was held in the Glencarn Hotel in Castleblayney for the family on Tuesday night which was attended by around 800 people.

At the event, Kym’s uncle, Thomas McNee, thanked the public for their support and prayers for the family. He also paid tribute to the staff at Connolly Hospital for the care and support they had given both Kym and her family.

Speaking to RTÉ, the Owens family said life had come to a standstill since the assault.

“It’s been very tough and trying on the family. They have been keeping a bedside vigil with her every day. The staff at the hospital in the ICU unit have been very good and they’re doing everything they can for them.

“Their lives have just been turned upside down in a heartbeat. They’re just an ordinary family getting on with their lives, you couldn’t meet a more ordinary family, a good family. Their entire lives have just come to standstill,” he said.

Mr McNee described his niece as a “fun and bubbly” young woman who loved sport and who had just started life as a student in NUI Maynooth.

“She’s the youngest in the house. She has another sister and two older brothers. I suppose she was the baby, the spoiled one in a way.

“She was settling in nicely to it. She was only at it a couple of months but she was settling in nicely and getting on with her studies,” he said.

Kym’s uncle said the family had found the Christmas period extremely difficult.

“It wasn’t Christmas at all. Christmas was cancelled naturally enough and even the closest neighbours said they weren’t celebrating Christmas. Especially with her being the youngest in the house, it’s not going to be Christmas without her,” he said.

Mr McNee recalled the night he was woken by a phonecall to say Kym had been assaulted and said “you never expect it to come to your own door”.

He called on any potential witnesses to come forward and speak to gardaí. “I would say: ‘Examine your conscience’. It could be your daughter or sister lying in that hospital.

“Just take the leap of faith and go to the gardaí and tell them anything you know. Even the smallest piece of information can make a breakthrough,” he said.

Witnesses or anyone with information in relation to the attack are asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01-6667800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-6666111.